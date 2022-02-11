The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team hosted the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers at the gym in Onida on Thursday night. The Chargers won 61-50.
The Chargers jumped out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-21 at halftime, and 49-32 after three quarters. The Tigers outscored the Chargers 18-12 in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers came away with the win.
Chargers coach Mark Senftner told the Capital Journal he was happy with the win.
“We got out to a big lead, and then things started to tighten up,” Senftner said. “The lead went from double digits to single digits. We were able to show a lot of grit and toughness with fouls. Anytime you can have that, you’ve got to be happy with your kids.”
Despite the lead dwindling towards the end, Senftner said he was never worried about losing the game.
“I have confidence in my kids,” Senftner said. “They’re all veterans. I didn’t have any worries. We just fought our way through it.”
Thursday night was an emotional night for Senftner and the Chargers. Senftner, along with former player Katelynn Lamb Pottorff, were inducted into the Sully Buttes Hall of Fame to thunderous applause from a packed house. Former players from the past came to celebrate both Pottorff and Senftner. Senftner said being inducted made him feel good.
“We have so many girls back,” Senftner said. “You saw them all here tonight. The program we have here is built on coming together as a team. The team was first tonight.”
Sophomore guard Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with 15 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Allyson Wittler had 13 points and four assists, while senior guard Tailynn Bradford had 12 points. Junior center Lydia Hill had 10 points and five rebounds, while sophomore forward Addison Chicoine had nine points, five assists and 12 rebounds.
Junior guard Mariah Goehring led the Tigers with 19 points. Junior forward Emma Keller was next in line with eight points.
The Tigers (11-4) will next see action on Saturday against the Groton Area Tigers (9-8) in Groton. Starting time is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
The Chargers (14-3) have won eight straight. They will next see action against the Hamlin Chargers (14-2) at the Warner Classic in Warner on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT.
