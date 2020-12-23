The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team hosted the Jones County Coyotes at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday night. The Coyotes came away with a 52-25 victory.
The Coyotes raced out to an 18-3 first quarter lead, and they never really looked back. They extended their lead to 33-7 at halftime. One positive for the Buffs came in the third quarter when they outscored the Coyotes 8-5 to cut the lead to 38-15 going into the final quarter. The Coyotes finished the game by outscoring the Buffs 14-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Coyotes outshot the Buffs 42-23 percent from the field in their win. Both teams shot 50 percent from the charity stripe. The Coyotes held a 32-29 rebounding advantage. The Buffs had 22 turnovers, while the Coyotes had 14 turnovers.
Sophomore forward Jadyn Jensen led the Coyotes with 22 points. Sophomore center Mallory Valburg added 19 points, while junior center Taylor Fedderson had eight points.
Junior guard Taylee Stroup led the Buffs with eight points. Freshman guard Mattie Duffy added five points. Freshman center Cadence Hand and junior forward Carlie O’Conner each had three points.
The Coyotes improve to 2-2 with victory. They will next see action on Tuesday against the Chester Area Flyers (1-4) in Huron. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs (0-6) will next see action against the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (2-0) in Selby next Saturday. That game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.