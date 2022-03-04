Three SoDak16 playoff games took over the Pierre/Fort Pierre area on Thursday night. The winners of those three games clinched their spot in their respective State Girls Basketball Tournaments.
Red Cloud versus Florence/Henry
The first game on the docket saw the Red Cloud Crusaders take on the Florence/Henry Falcons at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The Falcons got out to a 6-5 lead in the first quarter, as both offenses struggled to find the basket. The Crusaders responded to take a 23-19 lead into halftime. The Falcons outscored the Crusaders 12-11 in the third quarter to put a dent in their lead. The Crusaders came out on top 50-44 after outscoring the Falcons 16-13 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore center Caylin Kelly led the Falcons with 22 points. Junior forward Trinity Watson had 10 points, while junior forward Katelyn Klitzke had seven points.
Senior guard Stevi Fallis led the Crusaders with 27 points. Senior guard Allison Richards had 15 points, while senior guard Raina Ghost Bear had four points.
The Falcons end their season with a 17-5 record. Carlie Moe is their lone senior.
The Crusaders (20-2) are the no. 8 seed in Class A. They will face the top-seed Wagner Red Raiders (21-1) in the first round of the Class A State Girls Basketball Tournament at Frost Arena in Brookings on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.
St. Thomas More versus Vermillion
The second game of the night saw the St. Thomas More Cavaliers take on the Vermillion Tanagers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The Tanagers led 19-17 at halftime, but that lead would not last. The Cavaliers led 24-20 after a third quarter that saw both offenses struggle to put the ball in the basket. The Tanagers outscored the Cavaliers 16-15 in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers punched yet another ticket to the Class AA State Tournament with a 39-36 win. No individual statistics were sent to the Capital Journal.
The Tanagers end their season with a 17-6 record. Kensie Mulheron is their lone senior.
The Cavaliers (19-3) are the no. 5 seed in Class A. They will face the no. 4 seed Lakota Tech Tatanka (20-1) in the first round of the Class A State Girls Basketball Tournament at Frost Arena in Brookings. Tip-off on Thursday is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. CT.
White River versus Herreid/Selby Area
The last game of the night saw the White River Tigers take on the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The Tigers led 7-6 after the first quarter, 15-14 at halftime and 33-24 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Wolverines 11-8 in the fourth quarter to win 44-32.
Senior guard Maleighya Estes led the Tigers with 18 points. Senior guard Karlie Cameron added 12 points, while sophomore guard Rhea Tucker had six points.
Sophomore center Jada Rossow led the Wolverines with 10 points. Senior forward Bella Brandner had eight points, while junior guard Jennica Berens had six points.
The Wolverines end their season with a 15-7 record. Graduating seniors for them are Caitlyn Anderson, Kendell Sawinksy, Sophia Von Wold and Bella Brandner.
The Tigers (18-3) are the no. 5 seed in Class B. They will face the no. 4 seed Corsica-Stickney Jaguars (20-3) in the first round of the State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. CT. The Tigers defeated the Jaguars 52-50 in last year’s State Semifinals on a buzzer beater by Estes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.