After the rain finally subsided on Tuesday morning, members of the Pierre and Stanley County track teams made a little history by becoming the first javelin throwers from their respective schools. The javelin throws were a part of the annual Bob Judson Invitational at Hollister Field and T.F. Riggs High School.
Ten boys and four girls participated in javelin throwing at the lower practice football field to the west of the school. With the competition being the first of its kind for the area, practice beforehand had to take place. For Pierre senior Aaron Campbell, that practice started a little later.
“I started later than everyone else,” Campbell said. “I’ve been practicing for maybe three or four weeks now.”
Javelin became an approved portion of track competition last season, with Class AA schools taking part. Class A and Class B schools such as Stanley County and Sully Buttes can also compete in javelin throwing, but it’s treated as an exhibition. It’s not something you’ll see the smaller schools compete in at the State Meet like you will in Class AA. Since Pierre is a Class AA school, that presented an opportunity for Stanley County to compete in javelin throwing for the first time. In the case of the Buffs, their javelin throwers have been practicing for a shorter period of time.
“We’ve only been practicing javelin for a few days,” Stanley County coach Matthew Van Zee told the Capital Journal. “We started out throwing practice javelins for a couple of practices. Yesterday was the first time these boys ever threw a real one.”
Stanley County had just two javelin throwers competing for them in sophomores Barret Schweitzer and Ehran Cantu. Schweitzer placed fourth out of seven finalists with a finals throw of 117-03. Cantu placed seventh with a finals throw of 90-01.
Campbell was one of eight Pierre boys throwing the javelin on Tuesday. He said it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. That opportunity turned into a first place finish and a new school record of 147-05. Campbell said the mental game played a factor into his success.
“I just had that mentality today,” Campbell said. “I focused on my breathing and my form.”
Overall, the Govs won 25 events at the Bob Judson Invite. Potter County won six events. Sully Buttes, Stanley County and Sunshine Bible Academy all won three events. A full listing of results can be found on capjournal.com.
The Govs and Buffs will next see action on Friday. The Govs will compete in the Huron Invitational at Tiger Stadium in Huron. Starting time is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The Buffs will compete in Patriot Invitational at the Miller High School Track Complex. Starting time is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT. The Chargers and Buffs will both compete in the Battler Invitational at the Gettysburg Sports Complex in Gettysburg on Tuesday. Starting time is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
