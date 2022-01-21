The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team played the Douglas Patriots at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Govs won handily 80-41.
The Govs jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter. Both teams played each other tight in the second quarter, and the Govs remained just 11 points ahead at halftime. The second half proved to be a difference maker. The Govs outscored the Patriots 23-9 in the third quarter and 19-5 in the fourth quarter to gain the win.
Junior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 19 points. He told the Capital Journal he was pretty excited about how the game ended up.
“It was a really good momentum changer for us,” Kienholz said. “We really got going.”
Govs coach Brianna Kusler echoed her star player’s sentiments.
“It was a good win for us,” Kusler said. “We showed a lot of growth in a lot of different areas. From the first half to the second half, we did a lot of positive things. We really were engaged from tip-off to the end.”
Senior guard Matthew Hanson and junior forward Jackson Edman each had 14 points. Junior center Christian Busch had 10 points, while junior guard Brecken Krueger added eight points off the bench. Senior guard Connor Sauvage led the Patriots with a game high 29 points.
With a game as lop-sided as the score indicates, quite a few players got to see action off of the bench for the Govs. Kusler said that action is valuable.
“What I liked the most about it was that we didn’t have lapses,” Kusler said. “They continued to do the things that we had emphasized. They were getting good ball reversals, communicating and bringing intensity defensively and playing together as a team. That’s what tonight was: a good team win. Everybody has a role, and everybody played their role tonight.”
The Patriots (0-7) will next see action against the Red Cloud Crusaders (6-3) on Tuesday in Box Elder. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT.
The Govs (5-4) played the Brandon Valley Lynx (2-4) at Riggs Gymnasium on Friday night. That game was not completed at press time. The Govs will play the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (7-4) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
