The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team hosted the top ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. The Warriors came away with a 68-53 victory.
The Warriors jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-21 at halftime, and 53-37 after three quarters. The Govs outscored the Warriors 16-15 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win.
The Warriors outshot the Govs in every category. The game was ultimately decided on the boards, where the Warriors held a 44-27 rebounding advantage.
Sophomore forward Jackson Edman led the Govs with 11 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz had 11 points, while senior forward Houston Lunde had 10 points.
Senior guard Eli Williams led the Warriors with 21 points. Junior guard Mikele Kambalo had 17 points, while junior center Angok Akot had 11 points and 16 rebounds. Senior center Tahj Two Bulls had six points and 15 rebounds.
Thursday’s game was also Senior Night for the Govs. Seniors honored were Bennett Dean, Houston Lunde, Denton Beck, James Mikkonen and cheerleader Keara Peplinski.
The no. 1 ranked Warriors (11-0) are scheduled to play the no. 10 ranked Rapid City Stevens Raiders (6-6) in Sioux Falls next Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT. The no. 11 ranked Govs (5-8) will play the no. 6 ranked Brandon Valley Lynx (7-5) in Brandon on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
