The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team hosted the Spearfish Spartans at Riggs Gymnasium on Dec. 19. They defeated the Spartans 79-51.
The Govs led 21-5 after the first quarter, and 43-15 at halftime. Govs sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz outscored the Spartans by himself 18-15. The Govs kept up the momentum by extending their lead to 59-27 after three quarters. With the Govs starters sitting out most of the fourth quarter, the Spartans outscored the Govs 24-20, but it wasn’t enough.
The Govs outshot the Spartans in all shooting categories but from the free throw line. The Govs made 24 of 40 attempts for a percentage of 60 percent, while the Spartans made 13 of 18 attempts for 72 percent. The Govs held an 18-12 advantage in assists, and a 56-29 advantage in rebounding. The Govs had 12 turnovers, while the Spartans had 15 turnovers.
Kienholz led the Govs with a game high 23 points. Sophomore guard Jack Merkwan had 17 points off the bench, while sophomore forward Jackson Edman had 15 points and nine rebounds. Senior James Mikkonen had 10 rebounds.
The Spartans were led by junior guard Trey Wood, who had 11 points. Sophomore forward Tony Serrano and junior guard Peyton Millis each had seven points. Sophomore guard Carter Lyon had six points. The Spartans fall to 0-4 with the loss, while the Govs improved to 1-2. Saturday’s victory snaps a 13 game losing streak for the Govs, who last got a victory against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers in Sturgis on Jan. 14. It was also their first victory at Riggs Gymnasium since January 17, 2019, also against Sturgis. The Govs will next see action against the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (0-3) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Dec. 31. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The Patriots ended the Govs’ season last year with a 67-60 victory in Sioux Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.