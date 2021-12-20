The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team hosted a pair of games at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre this past weekend. They played the Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Friday and the Spearfish Spartans on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Govs win 65-19. They jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 35-12 at halftime, and 55-14 after three quarters. The Govs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Scoopers 10-5 in the fourth quarter. Junior guard Lincoln Kienholz and junior forward Jackson Edman each had 19 points.
Saturday’s game saw the Govs win 82-65. The Govs held a 15-14 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 35-30 at halftime, and 56-43 after three quarters. The Govs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Spartans 26-22 in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 31 points. Junior center Christian Busch had 17 points, while junior forward Jackson Edman had 12 points.
Sophomore guard Seth Hamilton led the Spartans with 19 points. Freshman guard Ryan Heinert added 13 points.
At halftime of Saturday’s game, the 2021-22 Riggs Athletic Hall of Fame nominees were honored. People and companies honored included Beck Motors, Gateway Ford Lincoln Toyota, Wegner Auto, Melissa Hanson-Luers, Travis Lindekugel and Kirk Van Roekel.
The Govs (4-0) will have an extended break before they next see action against the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (1-1) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Jan. 6. Starting time for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.