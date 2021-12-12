The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team opened up the Brianna Kusler era with a pair of games against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders and Rapid City Central Cobblers in Rapid City this past weekend.
Friday’s game saw the Govs defeat the Raiders 68-38. The Govs held an 18-2 lead after the first quarter, a 34-15 lead at halftime, and a 53-28 lead after three quarters. The Govs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Raiders 15-10 in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 17 points. Junior forward Jackson Edman had 15 points, while senior guard Matthew Hanson had 13 points. The win was the first for Govs coach Brianna Kusler, who became the first female head coach to win a boys varsity basketball game at the Class AA level.
Saturday’s game saw the Govs continue their momentum by defeating the Cobblers 61-32. The Govs led 12-9 after the first quarter, 29-20 at halftime, and 47-23 after three quarters. The Govs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Cobblers 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
Kienholz led the Govs with 21 points. Junior forward Ben Heisler added 12 points, while Hanson had eight points.
The Govs (2-0) will play two games at Riggs Gymnasium this weekend. They will play the Sturgis Brown Scoopers (0-1) on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will play the Spearfish Spartans (2-0) on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.