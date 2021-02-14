The Stanley County Buffaloes and Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics teams each saw action at their respective State Gymnastics Meets in Watertown this past weekend. The Buffs competed in the State A Gymnastics Meet on Friday, while the Govs competed in the State AA Gymnastics Meet on Saturday.
Stanley County Buffaloes Gymnastics
The Buffs did not have enough athletes qualify in the team competition. The State A Gymnastics Meet was won by Deuel, who placed first with a score of 139.500. Madison came in second place with a score of 136.775.
Individually, the Buffs were led by junior Sumar Petersen, who placed 25th in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 7.425. Eighth grader Caycee Knight placed 31st in the bars with a score of 7.150. Sophomore Aleeyah Schilling tied for 34th place in the floor exercise, while sophomore Keeley Rothschadl placed 37th. Freshman Allison Schlomer rounded out the Buffs athletes by placing 40th in the floor exercise.
The Buffs have no seniors on their roster.
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors Gymnastics
As a team, the Govs placed ninth out of nine teams with a score of 132.800. The Mitchell Kernels won the team competition with a score of 147.800, while the Watertown Arrows came in second place with a score of 143.475.
The Govs had several athletes see competition. They were led by eighth grader Lexy Petersen, who placed 14th in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 8.750. Senior Aubre Westover placed 32nd in the vault after getting a score of 8.550, while freshman Neveah Karber placed 26th in the balance beam after earning a score of 8.500.
Aubre Westover is the lone senior on the Govs’ roster.
