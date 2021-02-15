The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team hosted the Winner Warriors at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday. The Warriors came away with a 65-62 victory.
The Warriors took a 21-18 lead into the first quarter break. The Govs responded by taking a 33-30 lead into halftime. The Warriors would not be outdone, as they took a 43-41 lead into the final quarter. With the game in the balance, Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz could not get a three-point shot to drop, and the Warriors escaped with a win.
The Warriors made nine three-point shots, while the Govs made six. The Govs had 15 turnovers, while the Warriors had 10 turnovers. The Warriors made 14 of 16 shots from the charity stripe, while the Govs made just four of five.
Kienholz led the Govs with 22 points. Sophomore forward Jackson Edman had 16 points despite playing most of the game with foul trouble. Junior center James Mikkonen had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior guard Brady Fritz had 34 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors. Sophomore Blake Volmer had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while senior guard Evan Farner had eight points.
The Warriors (16-2, no. 1 in Region 7A) will host the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers (13-4, no. 1 in Region 6B) in Winner on Tuesday in a battle of top-ranked teams. That game is scheduled to start after the conclusion of the girls game at about 8 p.m. CT. The Govs (6-10, no. 12 in Class AA) will host the no. 4 ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (10-5) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
