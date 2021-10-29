Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz dives into the endzone amidst photographer Brandon Campea during a game against the Watertown Arrows at Hollister Field in Pierre on Oct. 28. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors faced the Watertown Arrows at Hollister Field in Pierre on Thursday night in a Class 11AA Quarterfinals playoff game. The Govs came away with a 38-9 victory.
Both teams found the endzone early, as the game appeared to be similar to their previous high powered meeting on Oct. 8. Down 14-7, the Arrows inched closer when Hunter Wientjes sacked Govs junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz in the endzone for a safety to make the score 14-9. That was all the points the Arrows would muster on the night. The Govs added a third touchdown when Kienholz found junior Jackson Edman for a score. It was Edman’s first score of the season. Prior to the play, Kienholz broke the Govs’ single season and career passing yards mark set by Peyton Zabel a few short years ago when he completed a long pass to Jett Zabel. The Govs took a 21-9 lead into halftime.
The Govs added another touchdown in the third quarter when Kienholz found Jack Merkwan for yet another touchdown in an already historic season for the duo. The Govs added 10 more points in the fourth quarter on a 26 yard field goal by Cole Peterson, and a 23 yard touchdown pass from Kienholz to Brecken Krueger.
Kienholz completed 16 of 29 passes for 293 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 50 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Merkwan had 81 receiving yards on six catches and a touchdown, while Krueger had 49 receiving yards and three catches and one touchdown.
The Arrows were led by senior quarterback Drew Norberg, who completed nine of 23 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Sophomore running back Juven Hudson had 83 rushing yards on 20 carries. Senior wide receiver Cole Holden had 93 receiving yards on four catches and a touchdown.
The Govs (8-2) will next see action against the no. 7 seed Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (4-6) at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Golden Eagles upset the no. 2 seed Brookings Bobcats 42-34 in Brookings on Thursday. The Govs defeated the Golden Eagles 52-35 in a high-scoring affair in Aberdeen on Oct. 15.
