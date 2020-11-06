The champs are going back to the DakotaDome to defend their title.
The no. 3 ranked Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors defeated the no. 2 ranked Yankton Bucks 21-12 at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton on Friday night to clinch their fourth straight trip to the Class 11AA State Championship Game.
Govs sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz got the scoring started when he took the ball 50 yards to the house. The Bucks answered in the second quarter when senior quarterback Trevor Fitzgerald scored on a 16 yard touchdown run. The point-after attempt was blocked, which proved to be crucial. The Govs went into halftime with a 7-6 lead.
The Govs added to their lead when senior running back Maguire Raske scored on a 79 yard touchdown pass from Kienholz to push the Govs’ lead to 14-6. Fitzgerald scored yet another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the two-point conversion was no good. Kienholz added another touchdown pass, this time a 49 yard touchdown to senior tight end Regan Bollweg. An interception by Govs senior defensive back Cord Ellis clinched the 21-12 victory.
The Govs were led by Kienholz, who completed nine of 20 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Kienholz did throw one interception in the first half, but that interception functioned more as a turnover on downs. Raske had 123 rushing yards on 27 carries. He also had 81 receiving yards on two catches with one touchdown. Bollweg had 90 receiving yards on four catches with one touchdown.
The Bucks were led by Fitzgerald, who completed just two of his 11 passing attempts for six passing yards. Fitzgerald had 91 rushing yards on 14 attempts and two rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Corbin Sohler had 39 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken completed two of his six passes for 27 yards, but one of his passes was the game clinching interception.
The Bucks end their season with a 9-2 record. The Govs (8-2) will play the top seed Brookings Bobcats (11-0) in the Class 11AA State Championship Game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The game is a rematch of last year’s State Championship Game. The Bobcats qualified for State after defeating the Huron Tigers 45-6. The Bobcats also defeated the Govs 21-14 on Oct. 9 in Brookings. The Class 11AA State Championship Game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Friday. It will be broadcasted on television via South Dakota Public Broadcasting, and on radio courtesy of Dakota Radio Group and Today’s KCCR.
