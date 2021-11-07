The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in the Class 11AA State Semifinals at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday.

Both teams traded points in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles scored two consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead with about three minutes to go in the first half. The Govs gained some momentum sophomore running back Trey Lewis found the endzone with about a minute to go in the half. The Govs tied things up on a Jayden Wiebe eight yard run. Lewis found the endzone in the fourth quarter with about five minutes to go to give the Govs the lead. The Govs stopped all Golden Eagles attempts to tie the game to clinch their fifth straight Class 11AA State Championship berth after a 28-21 win.

Govs junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz completed 14 of 20 passes for 163 yards and one interception. He also had 101 rushing yards on 14 carries. Lewis had 101 rushing yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns. Junior Jack Merkwan had six catches for 73 yards. On defense, junior Deegan Houska had 10.5 tackles, while junior Jacob Mayer had two interceptions.

Senior quarterback Sam Rohlfs led the Golden Eagles by completing 10 of 22 passes for 156 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior Karson Carda had 161 rushing yards on 28 carries, while senior wide receiver Alec Voegele had four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The Govs (9-2, no. 3 in Class 11AA) will play the Tea Area Titans (11-0, no. 1 in Class 11AA) in the Class 11AA Championship Game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Classes for the Pierre School District will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday to allow for fans to travel to the game.

