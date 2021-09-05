The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team hosted the Mitchell Kernels in a matchup of ESD rivals at Hollister Field in Pierre. The Govs won 35-20.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. The Govs took a 21-7 lead after a pair of touchdown passes from Lincoln Kienholz to Cade Kaiser and Jack Merkwan, respectively. The Govs pushed their lead to 35-7 in the third quarter when Austin Foley scored on a 30 yard fumble return. The Kernels added a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, but the game was well in hand.
Govs junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz completed 15 of 25 passes for 262 passing yards and four touchdowns. Junior Jack Merkwan, who had two touchdown catches on two receptions last week against Harrisburg, kept up his efficiency by catching two passes for a combined 100 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Matthew Hanson had five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Cade Kaiser caught five balls for 67 yards and one touchdown. Junior Gavin Stotts led things defensively by getting 10 tackles.
The Kernels fall to (1-1) with the loss. They will host the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (2-0) at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell on Saturday in what is known as the Kernel Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Govs (1-1) will host the Sturgis Brown Scoopers (0-2) at Hollister Field in Pierre on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
