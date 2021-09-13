The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team hosted the Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Saturday night at Hollister Field in Pierre. The Govs were able to win 21-6 despite not playing particularly well offensively.
The Govs scored the lone points of the first half when junior defensive end Dre Berndt intercepted the ball and took it 28 yards for a touchdown. The Scoopers scored on a 34 yard run by senior running back Konner Berndt, who broke through a few Govs tackles. The point-after kick was blocked, which meant the Govs remained with a 7-6 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Govs offense woke up in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdown runs by junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. An interception by junior cornerback Jacob Mayer put the game away for the Govs.
Kienholz led the way on offense for the Govs. He completed 10 of 26 passing attempts for 181 passing yards. Kienholz also had 76 rushing yards on nine carries. In total, the Govs had 252 total yards of offense. Mayer told the Capital Journal that the offensive struggles took a toll on the team.
“When the offenses struggle, it’s kinda hard to keep your head up,” Mayer said. “It was a tough game for our offense. Our coaching staff helped our defense play well and stop Sturgis. I’d consider that an offensive struggle, and I think our coaches would agree with that as well.”
The Scoopers were led by junior quarterback Owen Cass, who completed 18 of 35 passing attempts for 133 yards and two interceptions. Berndt had 86 rushing yards on 20 carries. The Scoopers had 207 total yards of offense.
The Scoopers (0-3) will next see action against the Spearfish Spartans (0-3) in Sturgis on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The Govs (2-1) will play the Douglas Patriots (0-3) in Box Elder on Friday. Kickoff for that game is also scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. Mayer said that the coming week of practice will be important.
“Coming into this week, we’re going to have some good practices in,” Mayer said. “We were down all week. Our positivity wasn’t great in practice, and our confidence was down. We need to keep our energy level up and be more aggressive in the next game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.