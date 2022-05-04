The Pierre Governors baseball team hosted the Sturgis Scoopers in a double header at Hyde Stadium on Tuesday. The Govs were able to win one of two games.
Game one saw the Govs win 9-7. One run by the Govs in the bottom of the first inning was answered by three Scoopers runs in the top of the second. They added one more run in the top of the third inning. The Govs responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, including two runs on a Cade Kaiser home run. Both teams scored runs in the fourth inning. The Govs found themselves down 7-6 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. They ended up scoring three runs in that half of the inning.
Jayden Wiebe earned the victory on the mound for the Govs. He allowed zero runs on one hit in one and two-thirds innings. Hunter Janzen took the loss for the Scoopers. He allowed seven hits on four runs in two and one-third innings.
Game two saw the Scoopers jump out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the third inning. The Govs rattled off four runs to put a dent in the Scoopers’ lead. The Scoopers responded with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, three of which came on wild pitches. The Govs mounted a comeback, but that comeback effort fell just short. The Scoopers won 10-9.
Kain Peters was the winning pitcher for the Scoopers. He allowed five runs on one hit in five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven. Christian Busch took the loss for the Govs. He allowed nine runs on eight hits in five innings.
Govs coach Steve Gray said the Govs played some sloppy baseball on Tuesday.
“We got one out of two, but we were kinda gifted the first one,” Gray said. “In the second game, we had our chance. That’s all you can ask of your guys. Give us a chance. We’ve got to play a lot cleaner baseball.”
Game two against the Scoopers was a highly emotional contest, as one Sturgis coach was ejected. Gray said that ejection helped energize the game.
“We were kinda flat before that, so that kinda dialed us back in,” Gray said. “We were flat the whole game, but that gave us some energy. It almost paid off for us. Just like anything else, you don’t let the noise bother you. You’ve gotta go out, focus and compete.”
Tuesday’s games were the third and fourth games of a stretch that sees the Govs play nine games in one week. The Govs split a double header against Harrisburg on Monday. They lost the first game 1-0 in extra innings, but they won game two 11-10. Gray said that on a week as busy as this one, he’s already got in mind what he’s going to do.
“You’ve basically got your pitching penciled out,” Gray said. “You’ve got to put yourself in good situations. Unfortunately with pitching, sometimes things can go a little sideways, but you can adjust pretty quickly. You do a lot of planning, and you hope that everything rolls right.”
The Govs hosted Rapid City Stevens in one varsity game on Wednesday, but that game was not completed at press time. After a day for practice on Thursday, the Govs return to Hyde Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s games against the O’Gorman Knights are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT, with Saturday’s games against the Roosevelt Rough Riders starting at noon. Gray said the Govs have to start competing with the bat.
“We’ve got to put the ball in play better than we did tonight,” Gray said. “We got three or four hits in the second game, and we’ve got to do a better job than that. We’ve got to get better at-bats. Our pitchers pounded the zone tonight. Sturgis is a good hitting team, for sure.”
