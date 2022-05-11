The Pierre Governors baseball team hosted the Brookings Bobcats in a double header at Hyde Stadium on Tuesday. The Govs won one of those two games.
Game one saw the Govs win 4-1. They led 2-0 nothing after the first inning, and 3-0 after the second inning. Runs for the Govs were scored by Jayden Wiebe, George Stalley, Matthew Brewer and Cade Kaiser, with Stalley and Brecken Krueger getting the RBIs.
Lincoln Kienholz got the win on the mound for the Govs. He allowed one run on three hits in seven innings, striking out ten.
Josh Devine took the loss for the Bobcats. He surrendered four runs on three hits in six innings, striking out two.
Game two was won by the Bobcats via an 11-3 score. The Bobcats scored once in the first inning. It was the fourth inning where they did most of their damage, as they scored six runs, including two on a home run by Jake Ammann. Jayden Wiebe led the Govs by scoring two runs, with the third run coming from George Stalley.
Noah Lease earned the win for the Bobcats. He allowed one run on five hits in six innings, striking out five.
Jackson Edman took the loss for the Govs. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings, striking out four.
Govs baseball coach Ryan Krueger said that he was overall disappointed in his team’s hitting.
“We were fortunate to come away with a split after having only three hits in the first game,” Krueger said. “Lincoln pitched another great game, and we took advantage of some Brookings errors. Game two was a mess. I know that we are a much better team than what we displayed in game two.”
Krueger said the Govs need to improve their base running and team play.
“We need to get our lead off guys on base,” Krueger said. “We need to focus on situational hitting, aggressive base running and putting pressure on defenses.”
The Govs (11-11) will host the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday. Starting time is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. Krueger said he feels confident going into Friday.
“Those two are must-win games for us,” Krueger said. “We feel that this team is far better than our .500 record. We just need to play like we’re capable of in these last few games so that we’re on our game come Region time.”
