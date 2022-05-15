The Pierre Governors baseball team played the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday. The Govs won one of two games.
The first game saw the Govs win 5-4. They scored three runs in the fourth inning. The Cavs scored one run in the fourth inning and three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. The Govs tied things up in the seventh inning when George Stalley scored on a Ryan Rysavy error. Lincoln Kienholz scored on a Spencer Easland sacrifice fly to win the game for the Govs.
Easland took the win for the Govs. He allowed three runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.
Tyler Duin took the loss for the Cavs. He surrendered two runs on two hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking one.
Game two saw the Cavs win 6-1. The score was tied at 1-1 after the first inning. The Cavs broke the tie when Sam Siegfried scored on a Connor Davis single. The Cavs scored two more runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, with two of those runs coming on a Thomas Heiberger home run.
Landon Weis earned the victory on the mound for the Cavs. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking three.
Jett Zabel took the loss for the Govs. He allowed four runs on five hits in five innings, striking out three and walking five.
Govs coach Steve Gray said the Govs found a way to win the first game, but that momentum didn’t last.
“We got away with that first one,” Gray said. “They kinda gave us a gift. We just didn’t show up in that second game. It got pretty ugly. It’s tough to be excited about that split, but we’ll take the win. We’ve got to play a heckuva lot better.”
The Govs managed five hits each in both games. Game two saw the Govs have three errors. Gray said that making sure those errors don’t happen starts with repetitions.
“We’ve gotta get back to basics. We’ve gotta play better baseball,” Gray said. “That’s why we’re sitting at 12-12. We’ve been up and down and kinda mediocre. That’s why our record is where it’s at.”
The Govs (12-12) will host the Mitchell Kernels (15-5) in the final regular season doubleheader of the season at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Gray said the Govs will have to play a lot better than they did Friday.
“We’ve gotta play some more consistent baseball, and play like we’re capable of playing,” Gray said. “Right now, we’re playing up and down. We go through spurts of looking like we don’t know what we’re doing.”
