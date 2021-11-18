The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played the Brandon Valley Lynx in the first round of the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City on Thursday. The Lynx defeated the Governors, 3-2. The Govs took the first two sets 25-20 and 25-22, but they dropped the next three 25-22, 25-17 and 15-11.
Junior Lily Sanchez led the Govs with 13 kills and 26 assists. Junior Ayvrie Kaiser had 11 kills and 20 digs, while sophomore Reese Terwilliger had 11 kills. Senior Addison Cumbow had 25 digs, while junior Remington Price had 12 digs. Sophomore Aleise Christopherson had 12 assists. The Govs had a team total of 10 blocks.
Senior Taylor Stemen led the Lynx with 17 kills and 10 digs. Senior Liz Kopp had 45 assists, while senior Hannah Parliament had 11 kills. Junior Brooke Moeller had 13 digs, while junior Josey Wickersham had 16 digs. The Lynx had a team total of 20 blocks.
The Lynx (23-9) will next see action against the top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (29-1) on Friday night. Action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. MT.
The Govs (16-6) will play the no. 8 ranked Huron Tigers (14-11) in the first game on Friday. Action is scheduled to start at noon MT. Games on Friday were not completed at press time. The Govs and Tigers split their two matches against each other, with both teams losing a home match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.