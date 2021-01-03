The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team hosted the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots on Thursday afternoon at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre in the final Pierre T.F. Riggs sporting event of 2020. The Patriots emerged with a 61-52 victory.
The Govs jumped out to a 15-9 first quarter lead. The Patriots clawed back to being down one point, but the Govs remained with a 22-21 halftime lead. The second half saw the Govs jump out to a 42-33 lead after the third quarter. Both teams scored 19 points in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots outshot the Govs in all categories but free throws. The Govs made 11 of 17 free throws, while the Patriots made nine of 16 free throws. The Patriots held a 16-12 assist advantage. The Govs had seven turnovers, while the Patriots had nine turnovers. Both teams had 34 rebounds.
Senior guard Surafel Bernhanie led the Patriots with 18 points. Junior forward Caleb Hiatt had 14 points, while junior guard Khalil Cisse had 10 points.
Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 30 points. Junior guard Matt Hanson and sophomore forward Jackson Edman each had seven points.
The no. 8 ranked Patriots (2-3) will next see action against the no. 4 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (3-0) in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The no. 18 ranked Govs (1-3) will next see action against the no. 11 ranked Rapid City Stevens Raiders (1-4) in Rapid City on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.
