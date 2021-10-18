The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors played the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Swisher Field in Aberdeen on Friday. The Govs won 52-35.
The Govs held a 32-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles came alive to make the game 39-20 at halftime. They came as close as 45-35 after the third quarter. The Govs put the finishing touches on their victory by adding a Lincoln Kienholz touchdown pass to Matthew Hanson.
Kienholz completed 16 of 27 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 74 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown on the ground. Junior Jack Merkwan had seven catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He set the school record for single season touchdown receptions. Senior Matthew Hanson had four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Jett Zabel led the Govs with 10.5 tackles.
The Golden Eagles (3-5, no. 6 in Class 11AA) will host the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (4-4, no. 4 in Class 11AAA) on Thursday at Swisher Field in Aberdeen. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
The Govs (7-1, no. 2 in Class 11AA) will host the Brookings Bobcats (6-2, no.3 in Class 11AA) on Thursday at Hollister Field in Pierre. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The winning team will get home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
