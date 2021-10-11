Pierre's Cole Peterson looks at the camera after scoring a touchdown that was eventually called back during a game against the Watertown Arrows at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Cole Peterson looks at the camera after scoring a touchdown that was eventually called back during a game against the Watertown Arrows at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team hosted the Watertown Arrows in a wild football game filled with offense at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. The Govs won 52-42.
The Govs and Arrows traded scores throughout the first quarter, with the Govs up 17-14 after one. The Arrows held the lead at multiple points in the second quarter, but the Govs took a 31-28 advantage into halftime. A big second half opening kickoff by Jayden Wiebe set up a Trey Lewis touchdown to push the Govs’ lead to 38-28. The two teams traded points in the third quarter, but the Govs held a 45-35 lead after three quarters. Both teams scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs by going 10-for-20 with 267 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 18 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Trey Lewis had 18 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Jack Merkwan had four catches, 125 yards and one touchdown, while senior Matthew Hanson had three catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Jacob Mayer had 11.5 tackles, while junior Chase Carda added two sacks. Senior Austin Foley had one interception.
The Arrows were led by senior quarterback Drew Norberg, who completed 25 of 41 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Cole Holden had nine catches for 251 yards and four touchdowns, while senior Colin Dingsor had nine catches for 84 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Owen Spatz had 38 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.
Friday's game featured a halftime show performance by the Lil Govs dance crew of 75 elementary age dancers. There was also senior recognition for the Govs girls tennis teams. Seniors are Claire Koenecke, Carissa Ott and Gracie Zeeb.
The no. 4 ranked Arrows (3-4) will host the no. 8 ranked Mitchell Kernels (1-6) at the Watertown Football Stadium in Watertown on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The no. 2 ranked Govs (6-1) will play the no. 7 ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (3-4) at Swisher Field in Aberdeen on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.