The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team host the Rapid City Stevens Raiders and Rapid City Central Cobblers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre this past weekend.
Friday’s game saw the Govs lose 61-50 to the Raiders. The Raiders held a 15-8 lead after one quarter, 25-17 lead at halftime, and 46-32 lead after three quarters. The Govs outscored the Raiders 18-15 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Senior guard Jayda McNabb led the Raiders with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Freshman forward Taaliyah Porter had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Friday's win was the first victory for Stevens coach Adam Dannenbring in his tenure as head coach for the Raiders. Dannenbring previously coached at Stanley County. There was a noticeable contingent of Stanley County fans cheering on Dannenbring and the Raiders, as Stanley County's games against the Lyman Raiders were cancelled.
Junior guard Remington Price led the Govs with 16 points and two steals. Sophomore center Reese Terwilliger had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Freshman guard Lennix Dupris, playing in her first varsity game, had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. The Govs had 24 turnovers in the loss.
Saturday’s game saw the Govs lose 74-33 to the Cobblers. The Cobblers led 10-2 after the first quarter, 32-8 at halftime, and 48-23 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 26-10 in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Sadie Glade led the Cobblers with 16 points. Senior forward Josie Hill had 13 points. Junior forward Wicahpi Cuny and senior center Denna Smith each had 12 points.
Sophomore forward Ryann Barry had 11 points to lead the Govs. Junior forward Ayvrie Kaiser had seven points, while junior forward Sydney Tedrow had six points. The Govs had 30 turnovers in the loss.
The Govs (0-2) will next see action in the Black Hills this coming weekend. They will play the Sturgis Brown Scoopers (0-1) in Sturgis on Friday. Starting time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The Govs will play the Spearfish Spartans (2-0) in Spearfish on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT.
