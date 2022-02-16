The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the Brookings Bobcats at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. The Govs won 66-48.
The Govs led 20-11 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 36-18 at halftime, and 52-31 after three quarters. The Bobcats outscored the Govs 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Govs coach Kirk Beebout said his team came out with the right focus.
“We had a lot of energy and effort to begin the game, which is what we needed,” Beebout said. “We made some good decisions by playing together and getting good looks. We also forced some turnovers, which is what we needed to do, given how good Brookings has been playing. The girls executed really well.”
Despite the solid play for most of the game, Beebout admitted there were some things the Govs needed to work on.
“We need to understand time-score situations,” Beebout said. “Understanding different situations is a fine line, because you have to stay aggressive, and you have to keep playing. At the same time, you have to understand the situation of the game. That’s something we have to get better at. It was an eight-point game with four minutes to go rather than an 18-point game, which can cost you a ball game. There’s some things we need to clean up and get better at, and that’s what we’ll try and do.”
Sophomore forward Ryann Barry led the Govs with 15 points. Junior guard Remington Price and senior guard Layni Stevens each had 11 points.
Junior forward Landree Wilson led the Bobcats with 17 points. Senior forward Ainsley Shelsta led the Bobcats with 16 points.
Tuesday’s game was also Pink Night for the Govs. Funds were raised for the Jimmy V Foundation through a sucker run. Beebout said having a night dedicated to fighting cancer was something he wanted to do for a long time.
“Since I first got the opportunity to be a head coach, I wanted to do something, no matter how small,” Beebout said. “I wanted to do something to help in that battle. Everyone has a personal story when it comes to cancer. My mom went through it. The guy I coached under in Detroit Lakes, who is the sole reason I’m getting to do what I’m doing right now, is going through the same kind of battle. Anything we can do to help always feels good.”
The Bobcats (5-11) will host the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (3-14) in Brookings on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
The Govs (7-10) will play the Watertown Arrows (9-9) in Watertown on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Beebout said the game will be the ultimate challenge for the Govs.
“They play really good defense, and are physical,” Beebout said. “They make it tough to run offense. It’s going to take our best execution on offense. We’re really going to have to fight on the defensive end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.