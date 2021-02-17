The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the Lakota Tech Tatanka at Riggs Gymnasium on Tuesday night in what was the first matchup ever between the two teams. The Govs defeated the Tatanka 58-48.
The Govs jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 39-21 at halftime, and 50-33 after three quarters. The Tatanka outscored the Govs 15-8 in the fourth quarter, and cut the Govs lead to eight points at a couple of moments, but they were not able to come away with the victory.
The Govs outshot the Tatanka in all categories. The Tatanka were able to claw their way back with a solid effort on the boards. They outrebounded the Govs 33-19, including 14-3 on the offensive glass. The Govs had 17 turnovers, while the Tatanka had 24 turnovers, most of which came in the first half. The Govs had an 11-8 assist advantage.
Sophomore guard Remington Price led the Govs with 23 points. Senior forward Caytee Williams had 13 points, while freshman center Reese Terwilliger had seven points.
Sophomore guard Shaylia Bravo led the Tatanka with 22 points. Junior guard Tobi Carlow had 12 points, while sophomore guard Hannah Risse had six points.
The Tatanka (11-3, no. 2 in Region 7A) will next see action against the White River Tigers (16-1, no. 1 in Region 7B) in White River on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Govs (7-10, no. 10 in Class AA) will play the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (6-10, no. 11 in Class AA) in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
