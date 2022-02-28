The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The Govs won 67-52.
The Govs led 13-12 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 35-28 at halftime, and 51-37 after three quarters. The Govs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Rough Riders 16-15 in the fourth quarter.
Govs coach Kirk Beebout said the game was kinda what the team expected it to be.
“We were going to have to play possession,” Beebout said. “We knew it was something we were going to have to work for. It wasn’t going to just happen. I was proud of the girls and how they just went from possession to the next. They kept playing defense and they kept playing together on defense. It paid off.”
Senior Emily Lingle got the start for the Govs in her final regular season game. Beebout said that Lingle is a big part of the team.
“She’s been with the team through everything, even though she hasn’t been able to participate on the floor a lot of times,” Beebout said. “It takes a lot of sacrifice and unselfishness for her to take her time to be a part of the team. Giving her a starting spot was the least we could do to thank her for what she’s done.”
Junior guard Remington Price led the Govs with 14 points. Junior forward Ayvrie Kaiser and freshman guard Lennix Dupris each had 13 points, while sophomore center Reese Terwilliger had 10 points.
Senior guard Kaela Martinez led the Rough Riders with 18 points. Junior guard Katie Spicer had 11 points.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-18) finished the season with a make-up game against Aberdeen Central (3-16) on Monday. The Govs (10-10) will face the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers (10-10) in a Class AA SoDak16 game on Friday. The starting time has yet to be determined. The Govs defeated the Cavaliers 43-40 last Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Beebout expects a battle.
“We just played them a week ago in a very physical battle right to the end,” Beebout said. “It came down to a make-or-miss situation. We’re going to have to be really prepared. We’re excited for the challenge. The whole season has been full of challenges, and this is just another step.”
