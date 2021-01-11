The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball teams had a busy couple of days of action at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre this past weekend. They hosted the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Friday night, and the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s game saw the Raiders get out to a 12-11 lead after the first quarter on the Govs. They extended their lead to 38-23 at halftime, and 51-33 after three quarters. It looked as if the Raiders would pull away even further with a 24 point lead, but the Govs ended the game on a small run. The Raiders still came away with a 59-40 victory.
The Raiders were led by senior guard Grace Ellis, who had 14 points. Junior guard Jayda McNabb had 10 points. Senior guard Kenadi Rising and eighth grade guard Taaliyah Porter each had nine points.
Sophomore guard Remington Price led the Govs with 13 points. Senior forward Caytee Williams had 12 points. The point production dropped off from there, with junior guard Layni Stevens being the third leading scorer with five points.
Saturday’s game against the Cobblers was an interesting one, as Rapid City Central coach Allan Bertram and Pierre T.F. Riggs coach Kirk Beebout, two coaches in the Sacred Hoops basketball program, coached against each other for the first time. The Cobblers led 11-7 after the first quarter. The Govs responded by outscoring the Cobblers 12-10 in the second quarter to bring the game to 21-19 at halftime. The Govs jumped out to a nine point lead in the third quarter, but that lead quickly evaporated when Cobblers senior guard Jordon Heckert hit a buzzer beating three to make put the Cobblers down one point heading into the final quarter. The Cobblers kept up that momentum early in the fourth quarter until the fouls started to pile up. The three leading scorers for the Cobblers fouled out, and the Govs took advantage. They held on for a 46-45 victory.
Price and Williams once again led the way for the Govs. Price had 16 points, while Williams had 11 points. Junior guard Hannah Sazue added six points.
Heckert, not long removed from a school record performance against Douglas earlier this month, had 16 points to lead the Cobblers. Junior forward Josie Hill had 10 points, while senior guard Morgan Sullivan added nine points. All three players fouled out in the fourth quarter.
The no. 6 ranked Govs (4-4) will next see action against the no. 2 ranked Mitchell Kernels (5-2) at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
