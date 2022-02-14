For the first time in the history of both girls programs, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Bismarck Demons girls basketball teams played each other at Riggs Gymnasium in what is known as the Governor’s Cup girls basketball rivalry. The visiting Demons won 48-44.
The Demons led 13-6 after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 29-14 at halftime. The Govs responded by outscoring the Demons in the second half. They outscored the Demons 14-12 in the third quarter, and 16-7 in the fourth quarter, but the Demons came away with the win.
Governors coach Kirk Beebout said his team could’ve come out of the gate a little more focused.
“There were some missed free throws and unforced turnovers that we’d like to have back,” Beebout said. “You can’t fault the resolve and the fight to come back to give us a chance to win later in the game.”
At one point in the second half, the Govs were down 17 points. They came back to tie the game late before eventually falling. Beebout said the fight the team showed means that they’ll never give up.
“They’re going to keep fighting regardless of the situation,” Beebout said. “That’s all you can ask for as a coach, to give everything you have. They did that tonight.”
Beebout said he’d feel better had the Govs defeated the Demons, but he’s glad to see the girls take part in the rivalry.
“It’s something that makes sense, to have that capital city game,” Beebout said. “It’s a good experience for the girls. That’s what we want to create, a great experience for the girls. Something like this is a memorable time for them. We look forward to continuing that in the future.”
Senior guard Payton Gerving and junior forward Peyton Neumiller led the Demons with 13 points each. Junior guard Remington Price led the Govs with 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
The Govs (6-10) will next see action against 6-foot-5-inch Ainsley Shelsta and the Brookings Bobcats (5-10) in an ESD matchup on Tuesday at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Beebout said it’s going to be a battle.
“We’ve got one day to prepare for it,” Beebout said. “It’s going to be a challenge. They’ve got a lot of size and some skilled wing players. They’re going to present another challenge for us on Tuesday.”
