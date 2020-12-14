The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team got their season underway on Friday night with a game against the Harrisburg Tigers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
The Tigers held a slim 14-12 lead after one quarter. Late in the second quarter, Tigers senior Carolyn Haar grabbed a rebound, and put the ball back in to give the Tigers a 24-23 lead. Not to be outdone, Govs senior forward Caytee Williams took the inbounds pass and hit a buzzer beating shot from half court to give the Govs a 26-24 halftime lead. The Tigers responded in the second half by taking a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter. The Govs fought hard, but the Tigers came away with a 61-46 victory.
The Tigers were led by senior forward Brecli Honner, who had 25 points, including 21 in the second half, and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Carolyn Haar had 15 points, while junior forward Emilee Boyer had eight point and 12 rebounds.
The Govs were led by Williams, who had 13 points, ten of which came in the first half, as Williams played most of the second half with foul trouble. Sophomore guard Remington Price had ten points, while junior guard Hannah Sazue added eight points.
The Govs (0-1) will have a busy week of road action. They will play the Huron Tigers (1-1) in Huron on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will end the week with a pair of games against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers and Spearfish Spartans. Friday’s game against the Scoopers is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MT, while Saturday’s game against the Spartans will start at 2 p.m. MT.
