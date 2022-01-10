They started strong, but the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team couldn’t quite get it done against the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors won 65-58.
The Govs held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 31-27 at halftime. The top-ranked Warriors roared back to take a 52-45 lead after the third quarter. The Govs outscored the Warriors 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Govs coach Kirk Beebout told the Capital Journal he was pleased with the Govs’ effort and intensity.
“They came out with a team mindset that they were going to do what it took on defense by staying aggressive against a really good team,” Beebout said. “It was nice to see them gel in that way. Obviously, you never feel great after a loss, but I think we have a lot of things to be proud of after that game.”
The first half saw the Govs’ guards and forwards get after the Warriors defensively, gathering in steal after steal. Beebout said he wasn’t surprised by the Govs playing as well as they did.
“I’ve seen the girls play together against really good teams in the summer,” Beebout said. “I thought we played a really good game on Tuesday against Lincoln. We did everything but win that game. I wasn’t shocked that we were up at halftime, even though Washington’s a legit no. 1 basketball team.”
The Warriors (6-0) have won 23 straight games dating back to last January. They were buoyed by Texas commit Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, who had 17 points. Junior guard Alexus Motley had 13 points, while junior Taylor Thompson had 11 points. Junior forward Brooklyn Harpe had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Junior forward Ayvrie Kaiser had a career-high 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Junior guard Remington Price had 16 points, while sophomore forward Reese Terwilliger had 14 points.
The Warriors hosted the rival O’Gorman Knights (4-1) on Monday, but that game had not been completed at press time. They are next scheduled to face the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers (4-4) at home on Thursday. Starting time is 7 p.m. CT.
The Govs (2-4) will host the tough Lakota Tech Tatanka (8-1) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Tatanka are the no. 9 ranked team in Class A. Beebout believes they’ll be another tough test for the Govs.
“There’s no easy games,” Beebout said. “Lakota Tech is very good. They’re fast, and they’re going to present a lot of problems for us. They lost the LNI Championship to a super good Red Cloud team. It’s never easy. We’ve got to keep the perspective of this being an opportunity and another game for us. We’re lucky that we get to do this. We just want to try and get better, and enjoy the time that we have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.