The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the Brandon Valley Lynx at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday night. The Lynx won 57-52 in overtime.
The Lynx held a 20-12 advantage after the first quarter. The Govs lowered the Lynx’s lead to five points after bringing the game to a 27-22 score at halftime. The back-and-forth continued in the third quarter, where the Lynx held a 34-27 lead. The Govs were able to tie the game up at 45-45 at the end of regulation. Brandon junior Kylie Foss hit a late three to put the Lynx up for good. They were able to hit some added free throws at the end of the game to deal the Govs one final blow.
Sophomore forward Hillary Behrens led the Lynx with 17 points. Foss had 15 points.
Sophomore forward Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 14 points. Sophomore guard Remington Price added 12 points, while senior forward Caytee Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The no. 4 ranked Lynx (11-3) will next see action on Thursday against the no. 8 ranked Huron Tigers (7-8) in Huron. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The no. 9 ranked Govs (6-9) will host Winner Warriors (13-2) at Riggs Gymnasium on Friday. The game is a part of a rare boys/girls doubleheader at Riggs. The girls varsity game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Warriors, who almost never play the Govs, are the top ranked team in Region 7A. They won the most recent State A Girls Basketball Tournament that was played in 2019.
