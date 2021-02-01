The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played the Yankton Gazelles in Yankton on Friday night. The Govs came away with a 51-22 victory.
The Govs jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 28-9 at halftime, and 41-13 after three quarters. Both teams played their backups for much of the fourth quarter. The Govs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Gazelles 10-9 in the fourth.
The Govs held a 31-23 rebounding advantage, including a 12-4 advantage in offensive rebounding. The Gazelles had 24 turnovers, many of them forced by the Govs defense, while the Govs had 10 turnovers.
Senior forward Caytee Williams and junior guard Layni Stevens led the Govs with 10 points each. Sophomore forward Ayvrie Kaiser, sophomore guard Remington Price and freshman guard Ryann Barry each had seven points.
Freshman guard Claire Tereshinski led the Gazelles with five points, while junior forward Kate Beeman had four points. Junior guard Jillian Eidsness, freshman guard Bailey Lacroix and junior guard Molly Savey each had three points.
The no. 17 ranked Gazelles (1-11) have lost 10 straight games. They will next see action against the no. 3 ranked Harrisburg Tigers (12-1) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The no. 10 ranked Govs (6-6) will host the no. 2 ranked Mitchell Kernels (10-2) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Kernels defeated the Govs 46-36 in Mitchell on Jan. 14.
