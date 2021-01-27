The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the top ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles emerged victorious by a 61-50 score, but it was not as easy as the score might indicate.
The Govs started the game on a roll by jumping out to a 21-14 lead after the first quarter. The Golden Eagles roared back in the second quarter to take a 28-26 lead into halftime. They kept up that momentum by taking a 40-35 lead after three quarters. The Golden Eagles put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 21-15 in the fourth quarter.
Senior forward Caytee Williams led the Govs with 19 points. Sophomore guard Remington Price had 14 points, while sophomore forward Ayvrie Kaiser had six points.
The Golden Eagles were led by a trio of seniors. Guard Melanie Jacobs had 20 points, while guard Abby Kopecky scored 15 points. Brooklyn Kusler had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The no. 1 ranked Golden Eagles (11-0) will next see action against the no. 3 Brandon Valley Lynx (9-2) in Brandon Valley on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The no. 10 ranked Govs (5-6) will play the no. 17 ranked Yankton Gazelles (1-10) in Yankton on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
