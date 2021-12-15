The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team competed against the Harrisburg Tigers in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Matches were held in the girls varsity, boys varsity and junior varsity ranks.
The Govs girls varsity defeated the Tigers 60-0. The Govs won all five matches that they competed in by pinfall, as well as five matches by forfeit. The fastest pinfall came from Abbigail Lewis, who defeated Hannah Stagman in 32 seconds. The other Govs wrestlers to win matches they wrestled in include Dani Ringstmeyer, Gianna Stangeland, Ireland Templeton and Marlee Shorter.
The Govs boys varsity defeated the Tigers 45-17. The Govs won their first six matches, before the two teams split the next four matches. The Tigers won three straight matches before the dual was concluded with a forfeit win by Pierre’s Joshua Rydberg. The Govs won three matches by both technical fall and pinfall, and two matches by decision.
On the junior varsity level, the Govs won five matches, while the Tigers won four matches. The Govs junior varsity won two matches by pinfall, two matches by decision and one match by forfeit.
The Tigers will next see action at the Madison Invitational in Madison on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT.
The Govs will next see action in a dual against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles on Thursday. Starting time is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.