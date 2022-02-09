The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team hosted the Mitchell Kernels in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. The dual served as Senior Night for the Govs.
On the varsity side, the Govs won 46-15. They won three consecutive matches after dropping the opening match to start the dual. They ended the dual by winning eight of their last 10 matches. The Govs won four matches by major decision, four matches by decision and three matches by pinfall. Senior Nate Williams took home the fastest pin. He defeated Penn Long in 1:15.
Govs coach Shawn Lewis told the Capital Journal that he thought the team wrestled really well on Tuesday night.
“It’s always nice being at home in front of our crowd. It was nice to rebound after we wrestled like we did last week. We kinda had a let down last week. To see our kids bounce back, fix their positions and wrestle really hard was really fun to see this time of the year.”
The Govs fell to Watertown before defeating Huron in the Huron Triangular last Thursday. This past weekend, the Govs finished third at the Yankton Invitational.
In the junior varsity ranks, the Govs won 29-21. The Govs won four matches by pinfall and one match by technical fall. Senior Kylen Horsley was the fastest pinner for the Govs JV. He defeated Kasey Lopez-Morales in 1:11.
The Govs have seven seniors on the team this year. Those seniors include manager Faith Maunu, as well as wrestlers Kylen Horsley, Blake Judson, Hayden Shaffer, Marcos Tafoya, Nate Williams and Noah Williams. All three seniors that competed on the varsity level won their final home matches, which was something Lewis loved to see.
“For our seniors to go out and get wins, you can’t ask for anything better,” Lewis said. “It’s kinda a storybook ending. I’ve been with these guys since the second grade. I couldn’t be more happy with the way they’ve worked with their work ethic and everything else they’ve done this year. I ask, and they do. They’re kinda a no-nonsense, get it done type of group. I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
The Govs will have a lengthy break before they next see action next Saturday, but that doesn’t mean they’re doing nothing.
“We’re going to support our middle school this weekend at the State Middle School Tournament here in Pierre,” Lewis said. “Then we’ve got to get ready for Regions and the postseason.”
The State Middle School Wrestling Tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday at Riggs Gymnasium. The Govs will next compete at the Region 3A Wrestling Tournament next Saturday at the Milbank Armory Gym in Milbank. Starting time for that tournament is 10 a.m. CT.
