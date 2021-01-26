Sorry, an error occurred.
Overcast. High 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 12:45 am
Pierre's Jacob Larson celebrates after pinning Brandon Valley's Luke Wickersham during a dual at Riggs Gymnasium on Jan. 22. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Kahlor Hindman looks to the ref for pin confirmation during a match against Sturgis's Thayne Elshere at Riggs Gymnasium on Jan. 23. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Hayden Shaffer looks to the camera while trying to get Sturgis's Braden Temple into pinning position during a dual at Riggs Gymnasium on Jan. 23. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.