The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed in the Pierre Triangular against the Rapid City Central Cobblers and Rapid City Stevens Raiders at the Pierre Administration Building on Saturday. Action was held in the varsity and junior varsity ranks.
As a team, the Govs varsity placed first with a team score of 136.400.
Individually, the Govs started the meet off in the uneven parallel bars event. Freshman Ryen Sheppick got a personal best score of 8.350. On the floor, freshmen Isabel Jirsa and KaCee Wilson got season high scores. Senior Emerie Stephens, as well as freshman Emmy Loe and sophomore Nevaeh Karber, got in-season qualifying scores. Stephens’ score of 9.050 was a personal best for her. Karber’s score of 8.900 in the balance beam event was an additional in-season qualifying score for her. Loe and Karber got their third in-season qualifying scores. They are now eligible for individual day at the State Gymnastics Competition in February.
On the junior varsity level, the Govs placed first in the team standings with a score of 111.250. Individually, the Govs junior varsity was led by eighth grader Rebecca Spitzer, who placed first in the all-around with a score of 29.300. Sophomore BreAnna Lowery placed second with a score of 26.350, while freshman Anastyn Baade placed third with a score of 25.650. Seventh grader Sage Schmitt placed fourth with a score of 17.650.
Govs gymnastics coach Rebecca Feller told the Capital Journal she was pleased with how the team performed on Saturday.
“It was a great meet for the whole team,” Feller said. “We’ll have one more chance to qualify individuals and the team at the ESD Tournament next weekend in Mitchell. The JV team finished a great season. They showed a lot of improvement by adding new skills to their routines.”
The Govs will next see action at the ESD Gymnastics Meet at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at noon.
