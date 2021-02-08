The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed at the ESD Conference Meet at the Tigers Activity Center in Huron on Saturday. Saturday’s competition was their last chance to qualify for the State Gymnastics Meet.
As a team, the Govs placed seventh out of eight teams after finishing with a score of 134.100. The Mitchell Kernels won the ESD Meet by finishing with a score of 146.800, while the Watertown Arrows placed second with a score of 143.550.
The Govs were led by eighth grader Lexy Petersen, who placed 12th in the all-around with a score of 35.250. Petersen also tied for fourth place in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.100. Freshman Neveah Karber placed 19th in the all-around with a score of 32.600. Senior Aubre Westover placed 25th in the all-around with a score of 31.400.
The Govs finished just above the threshold to qualify for the State Meet as a team. They have an all-around team score of 134.100. Aberdeen Central, who placed one spot below the Govs, had a score of 133.950. The top nine scores qualify for the State Meet Competition.
Individually, the Govs have several event qualifiers. Eighth grader Emmy Loe and senior Aubre Westover qualified in the vault, while eighth grader Lexy Petersen qualified in the floor exercise. Petersen also qualified in the uneven parallel bars and balance beam. Freshman Neveah Karber also qualified in the uneven parallel bars. Other Govs qualifiers in the balance beam include Karber, eighth grader Isabel Jirsa and junior Marissa Mathews.
The Govs will next see action at the Class AA State Gymnastics Meet at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown on Saturday. The first rotations are scheduled to start at 11:05 a.m. CT.
