Fans of buzzer beating three point shots saw their fair share of them this past weekend if they caught any Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball action. The Govs played the Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg on Friday, and the Watertown Arrows in Watertown on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Tigers win 45-43. The Govs jumped out to an 11-8 lead going into the second quarter, but the Tigers roared back to take a 24-17 halftime lead. They extended their lead to 37-29 after the third quarter. Govs sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz hit a buzzer beating three to end the game, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
Free throws proved to be a crucial statistic in Friday’s loss. The Govs made three of ten free throws, while the Tigers made 16 of 23 attempts.
The Govs were led by Kienholz, who had a game high 26 points. Sophomore forward Jackson Edman added nine points, while junior guard Matthew Hanson chipped in five points.
The Tigers had a balanced attack. They were led by senior forward Hayden Muirhead, who had 14 points. Senior guard Conner Geddes added nine points, while junior guard Andrew Walter had eight points.
Saturday’s game saw the Govs jump out to a 28-21 first quarter lead. They extended their lead to 34-26 at halftime. The Govs were up by as much as 16 points in the third quarter, but the Arrows went into the fourth quarter down just seven points. Two Matthew Hanson made free throws put the Govs up 58-56 with very little time left in the game. Arrows junior guard Drew Norberg hit a buzzer beating three pointer to give the Arrows the 59-58 victory.
The Arrows made 64 percent of their shots from the field, while the Govs mad 42 percent. The Govs held a slight advantage in free throw percentage, but they were only able to make 12 of 25 free throw attempts. The Govs also held a 30-21 advantage in rebounding.
The Govs were once again led by Kienholz, who had 14 points. Edman had 11 points, five assists and eight rebounds. Junior guard Matthew Hanson had eight points, while senior forward Houston Lunde had eight points and five assists.
The Arrows were led by senior guard Dawson Schmidt, who had 24 points. Norberg scored 14 of his 15 points in the second half. Senior guard Kale Stevenson had nine points and six assists.
The Govs (0-2) will continue their three-game home stand this coming weekend. They will host the Douglas Patriots (1-1) on Friday, and the Spearfish Spartans (0-2) on Saturday. Friday’s varsity game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
