The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team hosted the ESD Girls Golf Tournament at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Tuesday. A total of nine teams and 52 athletes competed in the event.
As a team, the Govs placed fifth with a score of 340. Aberdeen Central placed first with a score of 315, while Harrisburg placed second with a score of 322.
Individually, senior Haley Nadeau led the Govs by placing 16th with a score of 84. Senior Ellie Jo Simpson and junior Madilyn Brakke each shot scores of 85, while eighth grader Hadley Hart shot a score of 86. Sophomore Andrea Mosteller and junior Morgan Lisburg each fired scores of 89. Lisburg told the Capital Journal that she was happy with how Tuesday’s tournament went.
“As an individual, I’m very proud of how I played,” Lisburg said. “As a team, I think we are all happy with our team score. We hope to do better at State.”
Harrisburg senior Reese Jansa led all golfers with a score of 70. Aberdeen Central eighth grader Olivia Braun placed second with a score of 74.
The Governors wore “Swidog'' shirts with a photo of coach Chris Swiden on them. Lisburg said that the idea for the shirts came about earlier this season.
“One of my teammates, Madilyn Brakke, came up with the name Swidog,” Lisburg said. “It stuck with Coach Swiden all season. The t-shirts were a fun way to celebrate together. His reaction was priceless.”
The Govs will next see action at the Class AA State Golf Tournament at the Brookings Country Club in Brookings on June 6-7. Tee time for both days is 9 a.m. CT. Last season saw the Govs place tenth. Lisburg said there’s an air of excitement heading into State.
“I feel very excited and eager to do well and compete in the State atmosphere with all the crowds.”
