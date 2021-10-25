The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams as well as the Lyman Raiders competitive cheer team competed in the State Competitive Cheer and Dance Competition at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon.
On Friday, the Raiders placed 21st out of 22 teams in Grand Champion Cheer with a score of 146. The Raiders placed 15th in Small Group Cheer. Sioux Valley won their 15th state cheer title after placing first with a score of 283.5. Deubrook Area placed first in Small Group Cheer with a score of 209.
In the Class A Competitive Dance competition, the Dakota Valley Panthers won their 12th straight Class A title after finishing with a score of 277. They placed first in Jazz and Pom, while Tea Area placed first in Hip Hop.
On Saturday, the Govs cheer team placed 12th in the Class AA Competitive Cheer competition with a score of 188.5. The O’Gorman Knights placed first with a score of 283.5.
In the Class AA Competitive Dance competition, the Govs placed 12th with a score of 250. They placed sixth in Pom and 11th in Hip Hop. Brandon Valley placed first in Grand Champion Dance after earning a score of 298. Brandon Valley placed first in Jazz and Pom, while Sioux Falls Washington placed first in Hip Hop.
Seniors on the Govs competitive cheer team are Elizabeth De Alba, Bayle Hanna, Jenny Miller and Samantha Sevier. Senior on the Govs competitive dance team are Kaley Fuhrman, Katelyn Harris, Aubrey Hofmeister, Jordan Reeves, Sydney Roberts, Maegan Walsh and Taylor Warringer. Seniors on the Raiders competitive cheer team are Ambrus Brakke, Maddie Rouillard, Carly Samco and Kennadee Shook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.