Updated: September 6, 2021 @ 2:32 pm
The Pierre competitive cheer team placed second in Pom at the Pierre Spirit Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Pierre competitive dance team placed sixth in Hip Hop at the Pierre Spirit Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs competitive cheer team placed fifth at the Pierre Spirit Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Lyman Raiders cheer team placed 12th at the Pierre Spirit Invitational in Pierre on Saturday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.