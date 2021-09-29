The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams hosted the Huron Tigers on Tuesday at the PILC Soccer Complex in Pierre.
The Govs boys varsity team lost to the Tigers 5-1. Huron got the lone goal of the first half on a free kick. They added two goals early in the second half when Wah Sa Ro and Ronaldo Pineda found the back of the net. Pierre senior Cole Peterson got the Govs on the board, but that was all the scoring the Govs would muster. Huron scored two more goals to put the game away.
Despite the loss, the Govs outshot the Tigers 15-14. Govs goalkeeper Carson Ahartz had seven saves.
The Govs girls varsity defeated the Tigers 5-0. Junior Ava Flottmeyer had three goals, while seniors Ragan Rae and Avery Davis each had one goal. The Govs outshot the Tigers 34-0 in the win. Senior goalkeeper Jenna Gehring was never tested, as the Govs defense rarely let the Tigers advance the ball past midfield.
Senior recognition for the Govs was held in between the varsity games. Seniors on the boys team include Peder Tomte, Cole Peterson, Jeremy Knigge, Spencer Taylor, Matyas Pribyl and Lincoln Mefferd. Seniors on the girls team include Jenna Gehring, Avery Davis, Kyanne Beck, Ragan Rae, Alexis Campea, Oksana Mutchelknaus and Emily Sattizahn.
The Govs boys fall to 6-5-2 with their loss, while the Govs girls improve to 9-3-1. With Tuesday’s games being the final regular season games for both squads, the Govs soccer teams will turn their focus to the playoffs. The Govs boys will likely be on the road, while the Govs girls will likely host a playoff game. Opponents for those playoff games have yet to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.