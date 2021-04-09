The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team opened up their 2021 season with a pair of duals against the Mitchell Kernels and Rapid City Central Cobblers at Griffin Park in Pierre on Thursday.
The first dual of the day saw the Govs fall to the Kernels by an 8-1 score. The lone Governors player to win a match against the Kernels was junior Luke Leingang, who defeated Mitchell’s Aidan Patrick 6-0, 6-3.
The second dual saw the Govs defeat the Cobblers 8-1. Govs players to win singles matches include Leingang, Blake Judson, Spencer Kelly, Josh Ryckman and Jacob Mayer. All three doubles teams won their matches against the Cobblers.
The Govs will next see action at the Huron Quadrangular in Huron on Saturday. The other teams competing will be Huron, Watertown and Sioux Falls Lincoln. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.