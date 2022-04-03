The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field teams competed in the Steve Berseth ESD Indoor Meet at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings on Saturday.
In the girls team score ranks, the Govs placed seventh with a score of 560.5. Brandon Valley placed first with a score of 976, while Brookings came in second place with a score of 731. In the boy team score ranks, the Govs placed sixth with a score of 559. Brandon Valley placed first with a score of 949, while Yankton came in second place with a score of 830.5
Individually, the Govs girls were led by sophomore Aleise Christopherson. She placed second in the long jump and fourth in triple jump. Senior Addison Cumbow placed third in the 60 meter hurdles and eighth in the 300 meter hurdles. Sophomore Reese Terwilliger placed fourth in the shot put, while freshman Kali Ringstmeyer placed fourth in the 100 meter dash. Freshman Grace Richter placed fourth in the 200 meter dash, while sophomore MaKayla Sherwood placed eighth in the triple jump.
Sophomore Jared Lutmer led the Govs boys by placing second in the 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run. Freshman Andrew Campea placed second in the high jump, while senior Hayden Shaffer placed fourth in the 1600 meter run. Senior Cole Peterson placed fourth in the 200 meter dash, while sophomore Spencer Skjonsberg placed fifth in the high jump. Junior Jack Merkwan placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles and fifth in the 60 meter hurdles. Senior Josh Strand placed seventh in the 300 meter dash, while freshman Carson Stoeser placed eighth.
The girls 4x300 meter relay team of Nevaeh Baade, Grace Richter, Kali Ringstmeyer and Sydney Uhrig placed fifth. Also placing fifth was the girls distance medley relay team of Lennix Dupris, Jazzlyn Rombough, Brianna Sargent and Autumn Iverson. The boys 4x100 meter relay team of Nathan Ehrisman, Levi Letellier, Cole Peterson and Tucker Putzier placed eighth. The 4x300 meter relay team of Brady Gere, Tucker Putzier, Spencer Skjonsberg and Josh Strand placed seventh. Also placing seventh was the distance medley relay team of Nick Bothun, Ian Rounds, Mason Ward-Zeller and Haeden Wheelhouse.
The Govs track team will next see action at the Bob Judson Invitational at Hollister Field and T.F. Riggs High School on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at noon. The other teams scheduled to compete are Aberdeen Central, Dupree, Lower Brule, Potter County, Stanley County, Sully Buttes and Sunshine Bible Academy.
