Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph..
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph.
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 6:26 pm
The Govs volleyball team celebrates a win over Harrisburg on Tuesday in Pierre. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Lily Sanchez (3) and MaKenna Schlekeway goes up for a block during a match against Harrisburg on Tuesday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Reese Terwilliger gets ready for a serve during a match against Harrisburg on Tuesday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Remington Price goes for a dig during a match against Harrisburg on Tuesday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Remington Price goes up for a kill during a match against Harrisburg on Tuesday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.