Pierre's Reese Terwilliger tries to put a kill up over the outstretched arms of Sioux Falls Lincoln's Linnea Nesheim during a game at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Reese Terwilliger tries to put a kill up over the outstretched arms of Sioux Falls Lincoln's Linnea Nesheim during a game at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in Riggs Gymnasium in a battle of top five Class AA volleyball teams on Saturday. The Govs won 3-0. Set scores were 25-17, 25-23 and 25-22.
Junior Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with eight kills and two aces. Junior Remington Price had five kills and three aces, while junior MaKenna Schlekeway had five kills. Junior Lily Sanchez had three aces and three blocks, while senior Jenna Bush had two blocks.
Senior Bailey Plourde led the Patriots with 13 kills.
The Patriots (9-2) will next see action on Tuesday against the Yankton Gazelles (4-8) in Sioux Falls. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Govs (8-1) will have an extended break before they play the Rapid City Christian Comets (11-0) next Tuesday in Rapid City. The Comets are the no. 2 ranked team in Class A. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.