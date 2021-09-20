The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in Riggs Gymnasium in a battle of top five Class AA volleyball teams on Saturday. The Govs won 3-0. Set scores were 25-17, 25-23 and 25-22.

Junior Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with eight kills and two aces. Junior Remington Price had five kills and three aces, while junior MaKenna Schlekeway had five kills. Junior Lily Sanchez had three aces and three blocks, while senior Jenna Bush had two blocks.

Senior Bailey Plourde led the Patriots with 13 kills.

The Patriots (9-2) will next see action on Tuesday against the Yankton Gazelles (4-8) in Sioux Falls. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Govs (8-1) will have an extended break before they play the Rapid City Christian Comets (11-0) next Tuesday in Rapid City. The Comets are the no. 2 ranked team in Class A. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

