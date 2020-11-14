4-straight championships.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team defeated the Brookings Bobcats 38-6 in the Class 11AA State Championship game on Friday night at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Senior lineman Preston Taylor was named the Lineman of the Game, while senior running back Maguire Raske was named the Back of the Game. Sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz was named the Joe Robbie MVP of the Game.
A Welcome Home Ceremony for the Govs will happen at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Monday. That ceremony is set to start at 6 p.m. CT.
The Capital Journal will have more photos, stats, and quotes from players and coaches throughout the weekend.
