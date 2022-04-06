For a moment, it looked like it wouldn’t happen, but the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team kicked off their season with a pair of duals at Griffin Park in Pierre on Tuesday. The Govs took on the Mitchell Kernels and Rapid City Central Cobblers.
Rain from Tuesday morning covered the courts at Griffin Park, which delayed matches by a couple of hours. Action was scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. After the rain stopped at noon, the courts were dried with leaf blowers. The Kernels and Cobblers arrived around 12:30 p.m. Action finally began around 1 p.m. CT after a short meeting and introductions.
The weather, which changed consistently from mostly cloudy to partly sunny, featured wind and a few residual sprinkles. Pierre senior Spencer Kelly said it played a factor in how the teams performed.
“It was difficult,” Kelly said. “It made everyone change their game, and it forced us to play less aggressively.”
The Govs’ first dual saw them fall 8-1 to the Kernels. Senior Matthew Hanson picked up the lone victory. He defeated Mitchell’s Connor Thelen 10-1 in a Singles Flight No. 1 match. In Singles Flight No. 4, Pierre’s Luke Leingang was defeated by Mitchell’s Jack Vermeulen by a 7-3 tiebreaker. This dual was the first one for the Govs under new head coach Emily Williamson. Williamson took over for Steve Steele. Kelly said playing for Williamson has been different, but in a good way.
“She has made a lot of good changes that made our style of play improve immensely,” Kelly said.
That improvement showed out in the Govs’ second dual of the day against the Cobblers. The Govs swept the Cobblers by winning all nine matches. The Govs never gave up a game, as they won all nine matches 8-0. Overall, Kelly said he thought his team played well.
“We had a lot of close matches that didn’t go our way,” Kelly said. “We’ve played nowhere near our best tennis. We have a ton of potential to do great things this year, and that begins by winning these close matches.”
The Govs are next scheduled to compete in the Huron Quadrangular at the Huron Tennis Courts in Huron on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. The other three teams competing in the quadrangular are Sioux Falls Lincoln, Watertown and Huron.
